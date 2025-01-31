Jets reportedly turned down by top offensive coordinator choice

The New York Jets are looking for a new offensive coordinator to work under head coach Aaron Glenn, but their reported top choice has turned them down.

Nick Caley has informed the Jets that he does not have interest in their offensive coordinator job, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Friday. Caley was at the top of New York’s list of candidates.

Caley is currently the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. Hughes noted that Caley works with former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who is the OC of the Rams. LaFleur was fired by the Jets in 2022 after he worked with Zach Wilson.

Sources: The #Jets made a run at adding Nick Caley as offensive coordinator — their top option. He let it be known he did not have interest in the job. The expectation is that Tanner Engstrand will be named OC, per sources. Remember on Caley: He works with Mike LaFleur.… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 31, 2025

Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is now viewed as the favorite to become the next OC of the Jets.

Caley was with the New England Patriots from Patriots from 2017-2022, so we worked with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The 42-year-old is a product of John Carroll University, which has produced a number of NFL coaches or front office workers including Don Shula, Josh McDaniels, Bill and Chris Polian, Greg Roman, Nick Caserio, Tom Telesco and Dave Ziegler.

It is possible that Caley could have his eye on a different offensive coordinator job.