Rams coach interviews to fill Buccaneers’ OC job

One of the members of the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff has interviewed for a position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced on Monday that they interviewed Rams coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Caley serves as the Rams’ tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. He served as the team’s tight ends coach last year and then added passing game coordinator duties this season.

Prior to his time with the Rams, Caley coached both tight ends and fullbacks for the New England Patriots. He was with the Patriots from 2017-2022.

Caley is a product of John Carroll University, which has produced a number of NFL coaches or front office workers including Don Shula, Josh McDaniels, Bill and Chris Polian, Greg Roman, Nick Caserio, Tom Telesco and Dave Ziegler.

Tampa Bay is seeking a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen left to take the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach job.

The Bucs looking to the Rams to fill an offensive coaching vacancy makes sense. Those who have worked under Sean McVay have become popular hiring targets for opposing teams over the years.