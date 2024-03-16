Jets to sign All-Pro lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are hoping to keep Aaron Rodgers as clean as possible next season. Their latest signing will help the team do just that.

The Jets on Friday signed All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to a 1-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith could reportedly make up to $20 million based on performance incentives.

Reports came out earlier this month that the Cowboys were unlikely to bring back Smith.

Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The Mizzou alum has so far spent his entire 13-year career on Dallas’ offensive line. He’s earned eight Pro Bowl nods and two 1st-team All-Pro selections.

The Jets were said to have been blindsided by Smith’s decision to sign with them, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The team reportedly “didn’t think they’d land him” and believed their negotiations to be part of a leverage play by Smith’s camp for a bigger deal elsewhere.

The Smith signing likely ends speculation on the Jets going after another one of Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammates.