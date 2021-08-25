Jets’ Vinny Curry out for season due to complications from blood disorder

The New York Jets signed Vinny Curry to bolster their defensive line depth this offseason, but unfortunately the veteran will not be able to play at all in 2021.

Curry issued a statement on Wednesday revealing that he will not play this season due to complications from a rare blood disorder. The 33-year-old says he had his spleen removed after doctors discovered the condition in July, and he was initially expected to return at some point in September. However, Curry developed blood clots while recovering and is now on blood thinners. As a result, he will not be able to play this year.

Here’s the full statement:

Curry said doctors expect him to make a full recovery in time to play in 2022, but the news is obviously crushing for both him and the Jets.

Jets pass-rusher Carl Lawson recently suffered a torn Achilles and will also miss the entire 2021 season. A report over the weekend claimed the team is looking to trade for a pass-rusher, and the Curry news may add to New York’s urgency.