Report: Jets want to trade for pass-rusher after Carl Lawson injury

The New York Jets will be without their best pass-rusher this season after Carl Lawson suffered a torn Achilles, and they are now looking to fill the void ahead of Week 1.

The Jets are exploring ways to acquire a pass-rusher via trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

It’s unlikely that many starting-caliber defensive linemen will be available via trade so close to the regular season, but you can understand why the Jets would ask around. Lawson was one of New York’s biggest offseason signings. The 26-year-old had collected 20 sacks over his first four NFL seasons, including 5.5 last year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets could also explore signing a veteran free agent like Everson Griffen or Olivier Vernon, but there is a reason they are still free agents. Unless they can swing an unexpected trade, the Jets’ depth is going to be seriously tested with Lawson out.