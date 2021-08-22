Justin Fields criticizes Bears fans for rooting for him over Andy Dalton

Most Chicago Bears fans have made it clear during the preseason that they want Justin Fields to be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1. The former Ohio State star appreciates the support, but he does not want it to come at the expense of Andy Dalton.

Dalton played the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. His best highlight was a 79-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Adams, but the offense did not look great with him under center outside of that play. Dalton was booed at one point and fans at Soldier Field could be heard chanting “we want Fields!”

Dalton said after the game that the boos are “part of it.” Fields, however, was critical of Bears fans.

“I really think it’s kind of disrespectful to Andy, them cheering my name out like that,” Fields said, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago. “Just cheer him on, you know? That’s not helping Andy play better, to cheer my name. That’s not doing none of that. My advice to them would be just cheer whoever’s on the field.”

Fields is obviously a more exciting player than Dalton. Fans pretty much know what Dalton is capable of at this point, and his ceiling has been established. Still, Bears head coach Matt Nagy has consistently said Dalton will be the team’s starter going into the season.

Dalton recently had a strong response for Bears fans who are calling for Fields to take his job. Fields knows he is going to get his shot in Chicago, so focusing on being a good teammate is a wise approach for him.