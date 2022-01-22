Jim Caldwell denies turning down interviews with Vikings, Raiders

Jim Caldwell is a hot name on the head coaching circuit this year, generating interest from multiple NFL teams. He’s already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, and other teams are potentially on tap.

Two other clubs with rumored interest in Caldwell were the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported earlier this week that Caldwell rebuffed both organizations and turned down their requests for an interview.

On Saturday morning, Caldwell sought to clarify that and said Graziano’s report was erroneous.

I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). pic.twitter.com/lX6RNZLehz — Jim Caldwell (@JimCaldwell_NFL) January 22, 2022

“I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas,” Caldwell wrote. “Those reports are not true.

“I have profound respect for both organizations and for the Wilf and Davis families and I did not decline any opportunity to interview with them.”

Caldwell did not say whether or not he’d be meeting with either the Vikings or Raiders, each of whom are on the prowl for a new head coach. Either way, he’ll remain a popular name throughout the hiring cycle.

Image: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0