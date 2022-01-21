Report: Jim Caldwell turns down interview requests from 2 teams

Jim Caldwell is viewed as a strong candidate to land a head coaching position this offseason. His latest reported actions certainly seem to bear that out as well.

Caldwell declined interview requests from the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. This likely indicates that Caldwell expects to land one of the other available head coaching positions, and he is reportedly in the mix for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Graziano believes the Bears may be the most likely landing spot for Caldwell. Former Colts GM Bill Polian, who has strong links with Caldwell, is advising that search. There have been reports that another coach with Polian ties could be in the mix there as well.

Caldwell is a steady, experienced hand who made the playoffs twice with both the Colts and Lions. For a team in need of a steady hand and a calming influence, he could be the ideal hire.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0