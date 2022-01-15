 Skip to main content
Jim Caldwell reportedly expecting to be interviewed for Bears job

January 15, 2022
by Dan Benton

Following the termination of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, the Chicago Bears have been thrust into a search for replacements. To date, nine different head coaching candidates have either interviewed or been requested for an interview. But one name missing from that list is Jim Caldwell.

That is poised to change, however.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Caldwell fully expects to interview for the Bears’ vacant head coaching job, and several around the league share similar expectations.

Caldwell, who served as head coach of both the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2011) and Detroit Lions (2014-2017), last appeared on an NFL sideline in 2019. At the time, he served as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins.

However, Caldwell has drawn recent interest. He reportedly interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy after the team fired Urban Meyer.

The 66-year-old Caldwell has compiled a 62-50 record over seven seasons as an NFL head coach. During that time, he’s finished sub-.500 just twice. He’s also gone to the playoffs four times (2-4) and reached the Super Bowl once (2009).

