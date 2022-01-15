Jim Caldwell reportedly expecting to be interviewed for Bears job

Following the termination of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, the Chicago Bears have been thrust into a search for replacements. To date, nine different head coaching candidates have either interviewed or been requested for an interview. But one name missing from that list is Jim Caldwell.

That is poised to change, however.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Caldwell fully expects to interview for the Bears’ vacant head coaching job, and several around the league share similar expectations.

A source close to Jim Caldwell says the former NFL head coach is expecting to be interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. Several NFL officials also say Caldwell – the former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach – is a presumed candidate for the Bears job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2022

Caldwell, who served as head coach of both the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2011) and Detroit Lions (2014-2017), last appeared on an NFL sideline in 2019. At the time, he served as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins.

However, Caldwell has drawn recent interest. He reportedly interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy after the team fired Urban Meyer.

The 66-year-old Caldwell has compiled a 62-50 record over seven seasons as an NFL head coach. During that time, he’s finished sub-.500 just twice. He’s also gone to the playoffs four times (2-4) and reached the Super Bowl once (2009).

Image: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0