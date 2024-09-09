Jim Harbaugh had the coldest photo after Chargers’ Week 1 win vs. Raiders

The usually verbose Jim Harbaugh didn’t need a lot of words to show how proud he was of his Los Angeles Chargers squad after Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers rolled to a 22-10 victory over the Raiders in their Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The win was also Harbaugh’s first as an NFL head coach in nearly a decade. Hours after the game, the 60-year-old took to X to express his appreciation for his team.

“Love you guys!!!” captioned Harbaugh in a post which included an early candidate for NFL locker room photo of the year.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a relatively modest first game under Harbaugh. The 2021 Pro Bowler finished 17/26 for 144 yards and 1 touchdown.

Harbaugh’s offensive MVP was clearly running back JK Dobbins, who rushed for 135 yards and 1 touchdown on just 10 carries.

Nearly half of Dobbins’ rushing yard total came on one play in the fourth quarter when he rumbled for 61 yards with just over 4 minutes left in the contest.

jk dobbins the man that u are 📺 | @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/YZGjq4cXYm — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 8, 2024

The play eventually led to a Chargers touchdown that put the home team up 22-10.

Harbaugh has had to dispel a few negative narratives about him of late. That becomes much easier when the Chargers are winning.