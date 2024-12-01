Jim Harbaugh criticized for Chargers’ bizarre fake punt decision

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh made a rather baffling fake punt decision early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he took a lot of heat for it after it failed.

The Chargers were nursing a 17-13 lead in the final quarter of Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but were facing a 4th and 5 from their own 36-yard line. The decision to punt seemed to be an easy one, but Harbaugh decided to run a fake pass with punter JK Scott.

Scott did complete the pass to Stone Smartt, but Smartt was unable to get to the marker, and the Falcons took over at the Charger 39-yard line.

Harbaugh’s decision put a great deal of pressure on the Charger defense. Many questioned why he would make that decision when his team already had a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, especially since the defense had been playing well all day. It also seemed to be an out-of-character moment for Harbaugh, who is rarely that aggressive.

Jim Harbaugh is one of the most conservative coaches on fourth downs this season. But in his own territory on a 4th-and-4? An objectively bad decision with the defense continuosly holding them to FGs and forcing badd passes by Cousins. — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) December 1, 2024

Jim Harbaugh running a fake punt, up four, on the road, with his defense? Why?! — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 1, 2024

What was Harbaugh thinking with that fake?! — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 1, 2024

Perhaps Harbaugh was just very confident in his defense. If so, his confidence was not misplaced, as defensive back Marcus Maye intercepted a pass in the end zone to keep the Falcons from taking advantage of their great field position. Plus, another team ran a successful fake in a similar situation last week. Had the Chargers done the same, Harbaugh would be winning praise for how gutsy he was.