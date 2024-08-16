 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh has inspiring message for JJ McCarthy

August 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh being introduced by the Chargers

Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh does not think his former college quarterback’s season-ending injury will derail his career.

Harbaugh was asked Friday about Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy’s season-ending meniscus injury, and the Chargers coach confirmed he had reached out to the former Michigan quarterback. If there was any doubt about Harbaugh’s belief in his quarterback, the former Michigan coach had quite the message for McCarthy.

“I called him, he called me back, left a message, that kind of thing,” Harbaugh said. “I know how the story’s going to end with JJ. I’ve been to this movie with him. Nothing can keep him down. I think it’s not going to be life-altering. A bump in the road — I think that’s the way (Kevin O’Connell) explained it as well.”

Harbaugh’s stance is not a surprise. He was McCarthy’s biggest pre-draft supporter and that has not changed even though they are on different teams.

McCarthy has tried to take an optimistic view of the injury, though there is no doubt he is down right now because of the nature and timing of the injury. Harbaugh’s words certainly can’t hurt.

