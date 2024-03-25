Jim Harbaugh makes another huge claim about JJ McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh is preparing for his first NFL Draft as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has still found time to be his former quarterback’s biggest cheerleader.

Harbaugh spoke with the media on Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. He once again had extremely high praise for ex-Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Harbaugh told reporters that he attended McCarthy’s pro day last week and thought it was the best he has ever seen a quarterback look at a pro day.

“I’ve been to a lot of pro day workouts and watched the quarterbacks throw — that was the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback do at a pro day,” Harbaugh said. “Not only were his feet great in individual drills, but then he started throwing and it was like every throw was right there. I thought the receivers did a great job too. That was the best throwing day I’ve ever seen.

“Like I predicted, once (coaches and executives) were around him I was hearing the stories about how he is on the board, how he is on the field, the little things, the intangibles. It was absolutely no surprise whatsoever. … His pro day, literally I’ve never seen a better one.”

Jim Harbaugh waxing poetic on J.J. McCarthy and his Pro Day. “Literally, it was the best I’ve ever seen.” A certain reporter listened with pride (I’m the reporter). pic.twitter.com/mSQTMvKJYw — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) March 25, 2024

Harbaugh said last month that he believed McCarthy would be the first quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. While it is essentially a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears are going to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, Harbaugh said his opinion on McCarthy being the best QB in the draft has not changed.

Jim Harbaugh doubled down on J.J. McCarthy: “I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft,” he said from AFC coaches breakfast. Says a ‘killer comes out’ when adversity hits. pic.twitter.com/Qqih514GcN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 25, 2024

It makes sense that Harbaugh has strong feelings about the quarterback that helped lead Michigan to a national championship last season. However, it should be noted that it would also greatly benefit the Chargers if McCarthy is taken in the first four picks of the upcoming draft.

The Chargers currently have the fifth pick in the draft. Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are widely expected to be the first three players taken. The Arizona Cardinals have pick No. 4, but they are committed to Kyler Murray. There have been rumblings that a certain NFC team could try to trade up to No. 4 for McCarthy.

Harbaugh already has his franchise quarterback in place with Justin Herbert. If the four teams that draft ahead of the Chargers all take quarterbacks, that would leave L.A. with a chance to land the player they feel is the best non-QB prospect in the country.

McCarthy’s stock has rapidly risen in recent weeks, and Harbaugh is clearly committed to doing everything he can to make sure that continues.