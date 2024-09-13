Jim Harbaugh pays Justin Herbert the ultimate compliment

Jim Harbaugh quickly fell in love with Justin Herbert after the coach was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, and Harbaugh is now even trying to model his wardrobe after the quarterback’s.

Harbaugh once again heaped praise on Herbert while speaking with reporters on Friday. The 60-year-old revealed that he went to L.A.’s training staff this week to ask for a pair of the same sneakers Herbert wears.

Harbaugh then gladly spoke more about why he loves Herbert so much. The coach said there is “not a gene in his body I wouldn’t immediately trade for.”

“I love guys that love football. Guys that love football, they love me back. There’s no doubt Justin loves football, and he loves competing,” Harbaugh said. “He’s such a fierce competitor. As a coach, the way he sees things, the way he understands every nuance of the position and the game and the other positions … I want to be best friends with him. If you don’t love Justin Herbert, then there’s something wrong with you.”

Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert:

It sounds like somebody has a crush, which might be a good thing.

Harbaugh is a former quarterback, and Herbert is probably one of the main reasons Harbaugh took the Chargers job. The relationship between the two will be critical to L.A.’s success.

If you heard the reaction Harbaugh had when Herbert returned to practice last month, you are probably not surprised to hear that the coach is taking style cues from his quarterback.