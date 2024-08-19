 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh goes viral for his reaction to Justin Herbert’s return

August 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh being introduced by the Chargers

Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is downright giddy at having his quarterback in practice again.

Justin Herbert made his return to practice on Monday for the first time since July, a big step in getting him ready for the start of the season. Harbaugh certainly knows that, and his viral reaction to Herbert’s return summed up how the Chargers feel.

“It felt like music should be playing. I thought I heard voices of angels, maybe,” Harbaugh said of Herbert’s return to practice. “It felt great.”

It’s pretty easy to see why Harbaugh is so enthusiastic, considering Herbert and his accomplishments were a huge draw to the coach taking the Chargers job in the first place.

Expectations are relatively low for the Chargers this season, though that has not diminished Harbaugh’s unbridled enthusiasm and excitement. He might be one of the most exciting things about the team this year.

