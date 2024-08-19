Jim Harbaugh goes viral for his reaction to Justin Herbert’s return

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is downright giddy at having his quarterback in practice again.

Justin Herbert made his return to practice on Monday for the first time since July, a big step in getting him ready for the start of the season. Harbaugh certainly knows that, and his viral reaction to Herbert’s return summed up how the Chargers feel.

coach when herbo steps on the field pic.twitter.com/D9WN7TULH3 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 19, 2024

“It felt like music should be playing. I thought I heard voices of angels, maybe,” Harbaugh said of Herbert’s return to practice. “It felt great.”

It’s pretty easy to see why Harbaugh is so enthusiastic, considering Herbert and his accomplishments were a huge draw to the coach taking the Chargers job in the first place.

Expectations are relatively low for the Chargers this season, though that has not diminished Harbaugh’s unbridled enthusiasm and excitement. He might be one of the most exciting things about the team this year.