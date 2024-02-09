Jim Harbaugh adding former 49ers linebacker to his coaching staff

Jim Harbaugh continues to tap into his San Francisco 49ers contacts as he fills out his Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.

Harbaugh and the Chargers are targeting former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman to become their new linebackers coach, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Bowman played for Harbaugh for the coach’s entire 49ers tenure, receiving first-team All-Pro honors three times.

Reunion: The #Chargers are targeting former #49ers All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new LBs coach, bringing him back together with Jim Harbaugh, per sources. The two sides will have to come to an agreement on a deal, but the belief is it gets done. Bowman, who helped an SF… pic.twitter.com/kFWhA1RaBM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024

Bowman had already dipped into coaching after spending last season as a defensive analyst at Maryland. This is a big jump for him, but Harbaugh knows him well and clearly has confidence that he will adapt to the role.

Bowman was one of the centerpieces of Harbaugh’s dominant San Francisco defenses. The 49ers made it to at least the NFC Championship in each of their first three seasons together. Bowman wound up missing the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in the previous year’s NFC Championship, which contributed to the 49ers’ comparatively poor campaign that year.

Harbaugh has not been shy about looking to his 49ers connections to fill out his Chargers staff. Bowman might not be the last familiar name he calls on.