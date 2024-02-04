Jim Harbaugh set to bring his former offensive coordinator to Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is making another big staff hire in bringing a trusted offensive assistant with him to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are set to hire former San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to their staff, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The report does not directly say Roman will be the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, but he will receive a “prominent spot” on the staff.

Roman was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers, and it is not a major surprise that the new Chargers coach would again turn to a trusted lieutenant. Roman’s name came up almost immediately as a potential staff addition once Harbaugh accepted the job.

Roman last worked for the Ravens, but parted ways with the team in 2022 after a fairly divisive tenure. He took last year off, but will apparently have a major role in setting up Harbaugh’s new offense. He has historically garnered a reputation for favoring the run game, so it will be intriguing how he decides to make use of an elite passer in quarterback Justin Herbert.