Report: NFL teams increasingly believe in 1 Jim Harbaugh outcome

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is already facing another round of NFL rumors, but those around the league sound increasingly confident that this may be the year he returns to their ranks.

Harbaugh’s name has been making its way around league circles, and many believe “this might be the year” he returns to the league, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. A potential suspension over the Michigan sign-stealing scandal remains a factor, especially if the Wolverines manage to win the national title.

Fowler adds that Harbaugh may want power over personnel if he does leave for the NFL. He could, however, have a key advantage, as any teams with a coaching vacancy can talk to him immediately. Coaching candidates employed in the NFL cannot be spoken to until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Harbaugh gets linked to the NFL every year, but there may be something behind these rumors this time. Regardless of how Michigan’s season ends, turbulent times may be ahead. NFL teams do not appear to have any concerns about the allegations at the college level, paving the way for a return if Harbaugh wants it.