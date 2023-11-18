 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for most of 2024 season?

November 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walking

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Jim Harbaugh has spent half of the regular season serving suspensions. Despite that, he might not be done serving suspensions.

Harbaugh served a self-imposed 3-game suspension to begin the season. That suspension stemmed from an NCAA investigation over an alleged recruiting violation. Then just last week, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season over Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh did not coach in Michigan’s wins over Penn State and Maryland.

So far, Harbaugh has been suspended for five games this season and is set to miss a sixth game (against Ohio State).

On FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show on Saturday, reporter Bruce Feldman said that if Harbaugh remains Michigan’s head coach next season, the Wolverines head coach could be suspended for a bulk of the season.

“It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season,” Feldman reported.

That would make plenty of sense.

Harbaugh has fought any discipline from the NCAA over the alleged hamburger violation. He has consistently denied wrongdoing in that case. The current 3-game suspension he is serving was imposed by the Big Ten; the NCAA still has not yet disciplined Michigan over the sign-stealing scandal.

Though evidence reportedly has not shown that Harbaugh knew about Connor Stalions’ illegal efforts, the NCAA could punish Harbaugh for a lack of oversight.

Feldman also noted in his report that Harbaugh could think about going to the NFL rather than stick around Michigan and deal with the punishment from the NCAA.

