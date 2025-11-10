Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh has 4-word response to Justin Herbert’s injury scare

Jim Harbaugh being introduced by the Chargers
Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers got a scare from quarterback Justin Herbert in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but coach Jim Harbaugh does not appear to be losing sleep over it.

Herbert appeared to roll his ankle during the first half of the Chargers’ 25-10 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday night, but finished the game after getting it taped up. Given Herbert’s history of ankle injuries, however, there was some concern about how the quarterback would feel after the game.

Harbaugh was asked Monday for a physical update on Herbert, and he responded with the perfect four-word answer.

“I do have an update on his physical status. He’s still a beast,” Harbaugh said.

Clearly, Herbert is feeling just fine.

Harbaugh absolutely loves Herbert and has not been shy about expressing that. It’s an extremely Harbaugh-esque response in pretty much every respect.

Herbert certainly did not look seriously impacted during Sunday’s win. He went 20/33 for 220 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers improved to 7-3 on the season.

