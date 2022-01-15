Jim Irsay sends strong message after Colts’ collapse

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is aggressively trying to stamp out whatever led to his team’s collapse to end the regular season.

Irsay sent another message on Friday alluding to the team’s devastating back-to-back losses to the Raiders and Jaguars that cost them a playoff spot. In his latest speech, Irsay offered an interesting comment about how “doubt, fear, and a lack of faith” had found their way into the organization.

“We have allowed — and I have allowed — doubt, fear and a lack of faith to slip into our DNA, and it will not stand,” Irsay says in the video. “Anyone walking into the 56th street complex this year will be walking in with all chips in, period. If you don’t want to put all your chips in on the table for winning and excellence, then don’t walk in the building.”

This marks Irsay’s second message to fans. While the first focused on taking responsibility for the team’s collapse, this one appears to be more about moving forward.

Irsay makes it sound like the team lacked confidence down the stretch despite being in such a strong position, which is a pretty brutally honest criticism. He’s saying all the right things, but it’s difficult to shake off a collapse like that. Even if Irsay does, the locker room will have to find a way to do the same for any of these words to matter.