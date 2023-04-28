Jim Irsay teases interesting draft strategy for Colts

Jim Irsay on Friday teased an interesting potential draft strategy for his Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts picked No. 4 overall on Thursday and selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The team is scheduled to pick fourth in the second round (No. 35 overall), but Irsay teased a potential trade.

“DAY TWO begins 7pm EDT. We’ll pick early in Rd. 2. OR WILL WE?” Irsay tweeted on Friday.

That’s not all. The Colts owner even suggested that the team could use their second-round pick on another quarterback. He asked the team’s fans whether they would select Will Levis in the second round.

Irsay was referencing the tandem of Joe Montana and Steve Young that the 49ers had from 1987-1990. Young was acquired by San Francisco in a 1987 trade with Tampa Bay, who felt Young was a bust. Young served as a backup to Montana, who was an established star, and developed behind the 4-time Super Bowl champion. The 49ers eventually traded Montana to the Chiefs and made Young their starter.

There is one big piece missing from this comparison though. Levis and Richardson would be from the same draft class rather than several years apart.

Would the Colts actually take Levis with that pick? The former Kentucky quarterback might already be gone by then. Maybe Irsay is trying to drum up trade interest.