Jim Irsay had notable final social media post before his death

Jim Irsay had the state of Indiana on his mind all the way up until the end.

The longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Irsay died Wednesday at the age of 65. In a statement announcing his death, the Colts said that Irsay died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon.

Irsay shared his final social media post earlier in the day on Wednesday as well. On Wednesday morning, Irsay took to his X page to post a good-luck message to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and their owner Herb Simon.

“Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city!” Irsay wrote.

The Pacers are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals (for the second straight year). They are facing the New York Knicks, a historic rival, and tipped off Game 1 of the series at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. on Wednesday evening.

Simon and the Pacers later released a statement about the death of Irsay.

Irsay had a deep connection with the local community in Indiana, especially their many sports teams (professional and otherwise). That was particularly so with the Pacers, who play in the same city as the Colts (with their two home stadiums located less than a mile away from each other).

The former Super Bowl champion Irsay also had a highly-regarded reputation for his generosity in the Indianapolis area, which many noted in various online tributes to Irsay after his death on Wednesday.