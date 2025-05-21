Jim Irsay has died at age 65

Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at the age of 65, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Colts shared a statement via social media on Wednesday that left the sports world shocked. The team said that Irsay “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the team said in its statement.

Irsay’s X account was active prior to his death. Earlier in the day Wednesday, he had sent a note of encouragement wishing the Indiana Pacers well in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Knicks.

“Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city!” Irsay had written.

Irsay inherited the Colts from his father Robert, who had acquired the franchise in 1972. Robert moved the team from Baltimore to Indianapolis, and put son Jim in charge as general manager in 1984. He became the team’s owner in 1997 following the death of his father.

Beyond his career in football, Irsay was known for his philanthropy. He also was known for having developed a large collection of sports and entertainment memorabilia that he would often put on display through shows.

Irsay was absent from the public in late 2023 amid a health issue. He denied that he had been hospitalized for an overdose, and the team said then that he was dealing with a severe respiratory illness.