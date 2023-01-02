Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts

Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season.

Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.

Though Saturday, who had no previous coaching experience, is performing poorly as the interim head coach, Irsay is considering the former Colts center as a head coach for 2023.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero combined on an article published Sunday regarding several coaching situations around the league. In the section about the Colts, they said that “Saturday absolutely will be a candidate for the full-time job.”

Furthermore, if Saturday puts together a good offensive support staff, that will aid his chances of keeping the job, according to the report.

Irsay said in an interview with Michelle Beisner-Buck last week for “Monday Night Football” that Saturday would be considered for the job next season, so this is more confirmation.

It’s hard to believe Irsay would be considered for the job given his lack of qualifications and the poor performance of the team under him. Saturday also being considered for the job beyond this season would further negate rumors of Saturday being hired to help the Colts tank.

It’s one thing to have Saturday work on an interim basis during a lost season. It’s quite another to have him lead the team as the non-interm coach.