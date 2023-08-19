Jim Irsay issues statement after death of famed killer whale

Tokitae, the orca also known as Lolita or Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut who has been a mainstay at the Miami Seaquarium for five decades, died on Friday just ahead of her release that had been facilitated, in part, by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The 56-year-old orca was one of the oldest in captivity. She had been the focus of many animal rights groups over the years, who never relented in their fight to have her set free in the Pacific Northwest.

“Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively,” the venue said in a statement. “Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon from what is believed to be a renal condition. Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”

A deal was reached back in March that would have allowed Toki to be released off the coast of Seattle, Washington. The bill was upwards of $20 million, but Irsay was on the frontline willing to pony up a large portion of that.

Shortly after news of Toki’s passing, Irsay released a somber statement.

“I am heartbroken that Toki has left us. Her story captured my heart, just as it did millions of others. I was honored to be part of the team working to return her to her indigenous home, and I take solace in knowing that we significantly improved her living conditions this past year. Her spirit and grace have touched so many,” Irsay tweeted. “Rest in peace, dear Toki.”

There had been concerns that Toki wouldn’t have survived the move but others cited the case of Keiko, the inspiration for the film “Free Willy,” who became the first orca released back into the wild in 2002 after 20 years in captivity. Keiko lived an additional five years in the wild before dying of pneumonia at the age of 27.

Unfortunately for Toki, and despite Irsay’s best efforts, she never got to experience freedom again.