Everyone made the same joke about Jim Irsay’s generous orca gesture

August 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jim Irsay looking ahead

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Edgerrin James, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class (right) poses with his presenter Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Ron Schwane/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Jim Irsay is receiving renewed attention for his involvement in the mission to release a captive orca back into the wild, and everyone is making the same joke about the move.

Irsay, the billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has been working to secure the release of a 57-year-old performing killer whale from the Miami Seaquarium back to her original home waters in the Pacific Northwest. Irsay is financially backing the intensive transportation of the orca, which could cost around $20 million. He also appears to be making a documentary about the matter.

A deal was reached in March that would allow the orca, Lolita, to be moved out of her small pool in the Miami Seaquarium. Irsay spoke recently on “The Pat McAfee Show” to talk about the mission.

The whole story drew renewed attention thanks to a tweet that went viral on Wednesday.

“[Lolita is] healthy, I’ve got the money, let’s move her,” Irsay said on McAfee’s show.

Though many people have applauded Irsay’s move, many others made the same joke about the Colts owner paying millions to help the whale but drawing a line in the sand with Jonathan Taylor.

It makes for a great joke, but if there were a salary cap and CBA in place for whale-saving, it would be a different story.

