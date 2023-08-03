Everyone made the same joke about Jim Irsay’s generous orca gesture

Jim Irsay is receiving renewed attention for his involvement in the mission to release a captive orca back into the wild, and everyone is making the same joke about the move.

Irsay, the billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has been working to secure the release of a 57-year-old performing killer whale from the Miami Seaquarium back to her original home waters in the Pacific Northwest. Irsay is financially backing the intensive transportation of the orca, which could cost around $20 million. He also appears to be making a documentary about the matter.

A deal was reached in March that would allow the orca, Lolita, to be moved out of her small pool in the Miami Seaquarium. Irsay spoke recently on “The Pat McAfee Show” to talk about the mission.

The whole story drew renewed attention thanks to a tweet that went viral on Wednesday.

"She's healthy, I've got the money, let's move her." Billionaire philanthropist and Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay is backing a $20 million plan to release Tokitae the orca from her enclosure in Miami and release her in a bay near Seattle. pic.twitter.com/srmgxChFT9 — IGN (@IGN) August 2, 2023

“[Lolita is] healthy, I’ve got the money, let’s move her,” Irsay said on McAfee’s show.

Though many people have applauded Irsay’s move, many others made the same joke about the Colts owner paying millions to help the whale but drawing a line in the sand with Jonathan Taylor.

So Irsay has enough money for a killer whale but not enough money for Jonathan Taylor? Make it make sense because this makes zero sense to me. — Jackson Johnson (@Jackson09960335) August 3, 2023

Jonathan Taylor right now pic.twitter.com/l1mt8rOb8V — Cody (@SmashHitsSports) August 3, 2023

Does Jim Irsay care about whales more than his employees? We discuss on our show tonight at 7pm.#ForTheShoe — Logan (@SconnieColt) August 3, 2023

It makes for a great joke, but if there were a salary cap and CBA in place for whale-saving, it would be a different story.