Jim Irsay shares his first social media post in a month amid recovery

February 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jim Irsay at Colts practice

Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Irsay is on the road to recovery following his health issues.

Last month, the Indianapolis Colts said that team owner Irsay had been receiving treatment for a “severe” respiratory illness. Irsay had been quiet on social media while recovering, but he did share a message via X on Tuesday.

“On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support,” Irsay wrote.

Irsay is typically very outspoken on social media, so seeing him pop back up on X is a good thing.

The 64-year-old was found unresponsive in his home in December after a suspected overdose. It’s unclear whether that incident was related to the serious illness that had Irsay being treated.

Prior to the post he shared on X Tuesday, Irsay’s most recent post came nearly a month earlier on January 8.

