Jim Irsay shares his first social media post in a month amid recovery

Jim Irsay is on the road to recovery following his health issues.

Last month, the Indianapolis Colts said that team owner Irsay had been receiving treatment for a “severe” respiratory illness. Irsay had been quiet on social media while recovering, but he did share a message via X on Tuesday.

“On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support,” Irsay wrote.

On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 6, 2024

Irsay is typically very outspoken on social media, so seeing him pop back up on X is a good thing.

The 64-year-old was found unresponsive in his home in December after a suspected overdose. It’s unclear whether that incident was related to the serious illness that had Irsay being treated.

Prior to the post he shared on X Tuesday, Irsay’s most recent post came nearly a month earlier on January 8.