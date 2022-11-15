Did Jim Irsay troll Raiders with tweet after win?

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off an upset win on Sunday in their first game under inexperienced interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and team owner Jim Irsay was so excited that he quoted the late Al Davis while taking a victory lap.

Irsay used Davis’ famous “just win, baby” line in a tweet he sent after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20.

All you critics…you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing…When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! “Who You Crappin’..”. Just Win,Baby!!🏈✌️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 14, 2022

After the Colts benched Matt Ryan and fired Frank Reich, many speculated that they had begun to tank for a high draft pick. Irsay had a vulgar response to that talk and seemed offended by it. The Colts then made the surprising decision to insert Ryan back into the lineup for Sunday’s game. They also appeared to rally around Saturday.

The Colts have faced some serious criticism for naming Saturday their head coach, which is likely why Irsay felt validated on Sunday.