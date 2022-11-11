Joe Thomas unloads on Colts over Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts have faced a lot of criticism over their decision to hire an interim head coach with zero experience, but no one is more disgusted about it than former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

Thomas, who made the Pro Bowl 10 times in his 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, blasted the Colts on Friday’s edition of “Good Morning Football” for hiring Jeff Saturday. He accused Colts owner Jim Irsay of hiring his “drinking buddy” to coach the team.

“When you hire your drinking buddy to be the coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I have ever seen in my entire life to the commitment, the lifestyle, and experience it takes to be an NFL coach — any coach, must less the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts,” Thomas said. “You have got to be kidding me.

“The disrespect that NFL coaches have to feel when they saw that this hire was made is higher than almost anything I can ever possibly remember in the NFL. And then (for Irsay) to defend the decision by saying (he’s) happy he doesn’t have any experience because he’s not scared? … It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL, and I went 1-31 my first two years in the NFL.”

You can hear Thomas’ full rant below:

Saturday has worked as a consultant with the Colts for the past few years. He also was named to the Pro Bowl six times while playing for the team and was a fan favorite. Some who know Saturday well have applauded the decision, but there are plenty of others who feel the same way as Thomas.

You could make the argument that the Colts are trying to tank, though Irsay had a vulgar response to that talk. Either way, it is hard to justify hiring a head coach who has never coached above the high school level.