 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 25, 2022

Jim Nantz goes viral for his Christmas sweater during Rams-Broncos game

December 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in Christmas sweaters

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were tasked with working on Christmas, and they dressed appropriately.

Nantz and Romo were on the call for the Christmas day game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos in Week 16. The two kept things fun by wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. Romo’s sweater had red and white triangles with green sleeves. Nantz’s sweater featured an image of Bob Ross wearing a Santa hat. The phrase “let’s get crazy” was written across the sweater.

Fans absolutely loved Nantz’s sweater.

That’s a great move by Nantz and Romo. If you’re going to be broadcasting on Christmas, you might as well have fun with it!

Article Tags

Jim NantzTony Romo
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus