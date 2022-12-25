Jim Nantz goes viral for his Christmas sweater during Rams-Broncos game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were tasked with working on Christmas, and they dressed appropriately.

Nantz and Romo were on the call for the Christmas day game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos in Week 16. The two kept things fun by wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. Romo’s sweater had red and white triangles with green sleeves. Nantz’s sweater featured an image of Bob Ross wearing a Santa hat. The phrase “let’s get crazy” was written across the sweater.

Jim Nantz with the Bob Ross Christmas sweater. 🎨🎨 pic.twitter.com/oV6oPNidnX — T-BILL (@tbillnw95) December 25, 2022

Fans absolutely loved Nantz’s sweater.

Jim Nantz’s Bob Ross ugly Christmas sweater is awesome — Rum Bunter (@rumbunter) December 25, 2022

Love the ugly Christmas sweaters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo wearing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MzEpsZoS7L — Desert Shark (@DesertShark) December 25, 2022

Jim Nantz Christmas sweater is fantastic! @NFLonCBS — Jessie ✰ Lynn (@jlcovert44) December 25, 2022

@tonyromo and Jim Nantz are wearing some incredible Christmas sweaters for @NFLonCBS. Rock on, my dudes. I love it! — Tuhin (@tuhin94) December 25, 2022

That’s a great move by Nantz and Romo. If you’re going to be broadcasting on Christmas, you might as well have fun with it!