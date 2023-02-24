Report: Jimmy Garoppolo could draw interest from 2 teams

While Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are attracting a great deal of attention as possible targets for many teams, a third quarterback may not be far behind them in terms of attracting interest.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be the No. 3 quarterback in the offseason pecking order behind Rodgers and Carr. Fowler expects Garoppolo to be in high demand despite his injury history, and that he will be “costly” on the open market.

Fowler mentioned the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons as possible fits for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s history of injuries is a concern, but he has consistently won with the San Francisco 49ers and clearly had the backing of the locker room. That may make him appealing to another team as well, at least if the price is right.