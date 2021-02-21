Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for trade from 49ers?

Jimmy Garoppolo has a full no-trade clause in his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, but that does not mean the team would have trouble dealing him if a potential suitor came along. In reality, Garoppolo probably wants to be traded.

The final two years of Garoppolo’s contract contain no guaranteed money. Any team that trades for him would obviously want him as a starting quarterback, so he wouldn’t have to worry about being released. That means he would have a much better shot of collecting the $50 million he is owed over the next two seasons.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area believes Garoppolo will be the 49ers’ starting quarterback in Week 1, but he says the 29-year-old would welcome a trade.

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo has a no-trade clause. He is also due $25.5 million in salary and bonuses. I believe he’ll be the #49ers starter this season. BUT…if there were a trade possibility, he would almost certainly waive the clause. Otherwise, he would not get that kind of money. https://t.co/KC9JjmYwcw — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) February 21, 2021

Garoppolo had 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games last season. The 49ers weren’t really able to evaluate him further because he missed 10 games due to injury.

The Niners will likely only trade Garoppolo if they can land one specific quarterback. Otherwise, they probably believe Jimmy G. gives them their best chance of contending next season.