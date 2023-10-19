Raiders make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo’s Week 7 availability

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their decision on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s availability for Week 7.

The Raiders ruled Garoppolo out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to his back injury. The team is still deciding between veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell on who will start instead.

It now shapes up as Bears’ undrafted free-agent Tyson Bagent vs. the backup QB the Raiders decide to turn to, either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell. https://t.co/xZMvkDU44c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

The decision will not come as a huge surprise, as Garoppolo never looked likely to play. He actually left last week’s game to go to the hospital, though the Raiders’ fears about a serious injury were fortunately not realized.

This will mark the second game Garoppolo has missed already this season. O’Connell started in his place in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, though the rookie held his own in that performance.