 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 19, 2023

Raiders make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo’s Week 7 availability

October 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Jimmy Garoppolo winces in pain

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their decision on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s availability for Week 7.

The Raiders ruled Garoppolo out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to his back injury. The team is still deciding between veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell on who will start instead.

The decision will not come as a huge surprise, as Garoppolo never looked likely to play. He actually left last week’s game to go to the hospital, though the Raiders’ fears about a serious injury were fortunately not realized.

This will mark the second game Garoppolo has missed already this season. O’Connell started in his place in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, though the rookie held his own in that performance.

Article Tags

Jimmy GaroppoloLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus