Jimmy Garoppolo leaves stadium in ambulance following back injury

October 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimmy Garoppolo was hoping to have a big game on Sunday against his former team, but the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback’s day was cut short by an injury.

Garoppolo suffered a back injury late in the first half when he was hit by New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai as he delivered a pass. The hit did not appear to have much force behind it, but Garoppolo immediately grabbed at his right side and back area.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said at the start of the second half that Brian Hoyer would take over for Garoppolo.

According to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance.

Wolfson later confirmed during the CBS broadcast that Garoppolo was “transported to a hospital for further evaluation.”

Garoppolo went 14/22 for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception prior to exiting.

Garoppolo has struggled in his first season with the Raiders, but he drew some surprising praise from a teammate last week.

