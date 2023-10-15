Jimmy Garoppolo leaves stadium in ambulance following back injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was hoping to have a big game on Sunday against his former team, but the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback’s day was cut short by an injury.

Garoppolo suffered a back injury late in the first half when he was hit by New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai as he delivered a pass. The hit did not appear to have much force behind it, but Garoppolo immediately grabbed at his right side and back area.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said at the start of the second half that Brian Hoyer would take over for Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo is DOUBTFUL to return with a back injury. Brian Hoyer getting set to take over, per @tracywolfson. pic.twitter.com/rFcpv1b3Ug — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2023

According to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance.

I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023

Wolfson later confirmed during the CBS broadcast that Garoppolo was “transported to a hospital for further evaluation.”

Garoppolo went 14/22 for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception prior to exiting.

Garoppolo has struggled in his first season with the Raiders, but he drew some surprising praise from a teammate last week.