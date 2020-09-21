Jimmy Garoppolo may be able to play in Week 3 despite ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but has a chance to play in Week 3.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo’s ankle injury is not that serious, and he is considered week-to-week. Shanahan left the door open to Garoppolo playing in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

#49ers Kyle Shanahan just now on Jimmy Garoppolo (right ankle):

We'll see how that goes this week. Still has a chance. Severity not that bad — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 21, 2020

Garoppolo battled through the injury during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Jets. He did not play during the second half, and with the Niners jumping out to a big lead, there was little reason for him to. The quarterback went 14/16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

It remains to be seen whether playing on the controversial MetLife Stadium turf for a second week in a row will have any bearing on the decision to play Garoppolo or not.