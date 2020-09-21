 Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo may be able to play in Week 3 despite ankle injury

September 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but has a chance to play in Week 3.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo’s ankle injury is not that serious, and he is considered week-to-week. Shanahan left the door open to Garoppolo playing in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

Garoppolo battled through the injury during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Jets. He did not play during the second half, and with the Niners jumping out to a big lead, there was little reason for him to. The quarterback went 14/16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

It remains to be seen whether playing on the controversial MetLife Stadium turf for a second week in a row will have any bearing on the decision to play Garoppolo or not.

