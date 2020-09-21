NFL responds to complaints over MetLife Stadium turf

The NFL has responded to the San Francisco 49ers’ concerns over the turf at MetLife Stadium.

The league said in a statement that the turf had passed the league’s certifications, and was fully in line with protocol. The NFL did not indicate that any further action would be taken ahead of the Week 3 game at MetLife between the 49ers and New York Giants.

Here is where things stand from the NFL on the turf at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/oR0rVQz6Bx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

In other words, as of now, the NFL has no plans to do anything differently regarding the turf. That will not be welcome news to 49ers players, who were openly critical of the playing surface and felt that it was a contributing factor to multiple injuries.

The Niners will not be eager to play on the same surface again in Week 3. Don’t be surprised if they make more noise about it if the league does not do anything further.