Jimmy Garoppolo suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season while serving a suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Garoppolo has received a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The ban stems from Garoppolo taking a prescribed medication that contained a banned substance without receiving a therapeutic use exemption.

Garoppolo will not appeal the suspension.

Schefter also reports that the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo at some point in the next month. The 32-year-old is owed an $11.25 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year in March, and Las Vegas is moving on from him.

Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders last offseason. Las Vegas had a different head coach (Josh McDaniels) and general manager (Dave Ziegler) at the time. The expectation all along has been that new head coach Antonio Pierce and new GM Tom Telesco will go in a different direction.

In seven games last season, Garoppolo completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,205 yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He was benched midway through the year for poor performance, and one star Raiders player seemed quite pleased with the decision.