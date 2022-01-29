Jimmy Garoppolo to leave 49ers even with Super Bowl win?

Not even a Super Bowl win would be enough to save Jimmy Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers career, according to one reporter.

With the 49ers grooming Trey Lance as the eventual starting quarterback, Garoppolo’s future has been in serious doubt all season. Not only would Garoppolo quarterbacking the 49ers to a Super Bowl do little to change that, but according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, it could even make a trade more likely.

While a Garoppolo trade is already all but certain, the quarterback has done well to help his value during the 49ers’ playoff run. Jones believes the Houston Texans, for instance, could be willing to give up a first-round pick to bring in Garoppolo.

Lance was the No. 3 pick in last year’s draft, so the 49ers are committed to him for the future. Garoppolo’s nearly $27 million cap hit is something the Niners won’t want to pay either, especially when he has legitimate trade value. He’s helping the 49ers to a memorable run, but it will do nothing to save his job in San Francisco. Garoppolo sounds like he knows it, too.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports