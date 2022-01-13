Jimmy Garoppolo makes surprising admission about 2021 season

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they do not view Jimmy Garoppolo as a franchise quarterback, but the veteran will start another playoff game on Sunday. Garoppolo is trying to lead the Niners to a Super Bowl for the second time, but he has not hid from the fact that his future with the team remains uncertain.

As he prepares for a tough road game against the Dallas Cowboys, Garoppolo admitted this week that the unique situation he is in has been on his mind.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Garoppolo said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. “It has been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you’ve got to toe that line because you don’t want to get too emotional in those moments. You’ve just got to go play football when it comes down to it, but, the human side definitely comes into play.”

The 49ers used the No. 3 overall pick in the draft on Trey Lance. He is expected to take over as the starter at some point, likely going into next season. Garoppolo has been consistently inconsistent this year, which has really been the overall theme of his tenure in San Francisco.

Garoppolo’s numbers — 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions — were once again uninspiring this year. Yet, the 49ers are back in the postseason. There’s something to be said for that.

Even if Jimmy G. leads the Niners on a deep playoff run, there have been plenty of signs that Mike Shanahan and general manager John Lynch believe they can do better. Garoppolo knows Sunday’s game could very well be his list in San Francisco. He would have to be inhuman to not think about that at all.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports