Jimmy Graham hints at retirement in social media post

Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham strongly suggested that his NFL career may be over as part of a new social media post.

Graham posted a message on Instagram Friday that certainly sounded like a retirement announcement, though he never actually said as much. Graham thanked the city of New Orleans, Saints fans, his coaches, and his teammates, and while he left the door open for a return, he certainly did not sound like he expects to play again.

“Thank you, New Orleans, for believing in me. Thank you for the memories, the love, and the incredible journey,” Graham wrote. “Playing for this city and for you, the fans, has been the honor of a lifetime. Unsure of what the future holds for myself, but I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to wear (No.) 80 again and find the end zone in the only home I know.”

The 37-year-old Graham spent the first five seasons of his career in New Orleans, then returned again in 2023 after not playing in 2022. He dealt with a concerning off-field incident and was used almost exclusively in the red zone, as four of his six catches were for touchdowns on just seven targets in 13 games.

Graham was a star tight end early in his career and was a favored target of Drew Brees in his first years with the Saints. If this is the end of his career, he will certainly be remembered fondly in New Orleans.