Prosecutors make decision on Jimmy Graham’s arrest

Jimmy Graham was taken into custody following a troubling incident during training camp, but there will be no further legal consequences for the New Orleans Saints star.

Graham was arrested in Southern California on Aug. 18 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. According to TMZ, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to proceed with charges against Graham due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Graham’s arrest came after police observed him wandering in traffic at a Newport Beach resort. Officers believed the 36-year-old was under the influence of narcotics. Graham also allegedly resisted arrest.

The Saints issued a statement after the incident saying Graham experienced a medical episode that is being characterized as a “likely seizure.”

Graham returned to the Saints the following week. Head coach Dennis Allen said Graham was “a little shook up” and would undergo more testing.

Graham is attempting a comeback with the Saints this season after sitting out the 2022 campaign. He was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2010 draft. He played five seasons in New Orleans before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. Graham last played for the Chicago Bears in 2021.