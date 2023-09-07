 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 7, 2023

Prosecutors make decision on Jimmy Graham’s arrest

September 7, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jimmy Graham looks on

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Graham was taken into custody following a troubling incident during training camp, but there will be no further legal consequences for the New Orleans Saints star.

Graham was arrested in Southern California on Aug. 18 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. According to TMZ, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to proceed with charges against Graham due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Graham’s arrest came after police observed him wandering in traffic at a Newport Beach resort. Officers believed the 36-year-old was under the influence of narcotics. Graham also allegedly resisted arrest.

The Saints issued a statement after the incident saying Graham experienced a medical episode that is being characterized as a “likely seizure.”

Graham returned to the Saints the following week. Head coach Dennis Allen said Graham was “a little shook up” and would undergo more testing.

Graham is attempting a comeback with the Saints this season after sitting out the 2022 campaign. He was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2010 draft. He played five seasons in New Orleans before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. Graham last played for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Article Tags

Jimmy Graham
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus