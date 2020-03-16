Jimmy Graham gets two-year, $16 million deal from Bears

Jimmy Graham is staying in the NFC North but switching teams.

Graham has agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Bears. $9 million is guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Though Graham is still a big name, it’s hard to argue that he’s very valuable as a player anymore.

The tight end had 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season with Green Bay. The Packers released him to save $8 million in salary cap space.

Now Graham goes to a Chicago offense that has Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback and reportedly is looking to add another QB. Last season, tight ends barely factored in Chicago’s limiting passing offense, where Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen figured in the most.