Report: Nick Foles, Andy Dalton are trade targets for Bears

It’s pretty clear that the Chicago Bears are ready to upgrade the quarterback position.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Bears are looking into a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles. ESPN’s Ed Werder added that they are also looking at Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton.

Hearing from a source Bears trying to get involved with trading for Nick Foles. Bears are all over this QB market. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 16, 2020

Source: #Bears are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles – both veteran quarterbacks who have played for either Matt Nagy or members of coaching staff. There’s a sense in the organization that Mitchell Trubisky should be forced to compete for the starting position. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, the Bears may have a hard time prying Foles away from Jacksonville.

Teams have approached Jacksonville about Nick Foles for weeks. To date Jacksonville has been unwilling to trade him. It still feels that way. But never know what happens if another team gets aggressive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

One would think the Jaguars would want to get out from under Foles’ four year, $88 million deal, and he’s definitely attracting interest. They clearly don’t have total faith in Gardner Minshew at this point.

As for the Bears, rumors are definitely indicating that they’re looking for competition for Mitchell Trubisky, at the very least. It seems likely at this point that they’ll be adding a veteran quarterback.