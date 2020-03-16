pixel 1
Monday, March 16, 2020

Report: Nick Foles, Andy Dalton are trade targets for Bears

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Nick Foles Jags

It’s pretty clear that the Chicago Bears are ready to upgrade the quarterback position.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Bears are looking into a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles. ESPN’s Ed Werder added that they are also looking at Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, the Bears may have a hard time prying Foles away from Jacksonville.

One would think the Jaguars would want to get out from under Foles’ four year, $88 million deal, and he’s definitely attracting interest. They clearly don’t have total faith in Gardner Minshew at this point.

As for the Bears, rumors are definitely indicating that they’re looking for competition for Mitchell Trubisky, at the very least. It seems likely at this point that they’ll be adding a veteran quarterback.


