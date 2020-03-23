Jimmy Smith returns to Ravens on 1-year deal for $6 million

The Baltimore Ravens defense continues to look strong.

The Ravens on Monday re-signed cornerback Jimmy Smith to a 1-year, $6 million deal, his agent said.

Smith, 31, only played in nine games last season because of a knee injury. He had 30 tackles, a sack and an interception. The 2011 first-round pick has 14 career interceptions and made $9.5 million last season, so this represents a pay cut by about a third.

Smith is a No. 1 cornerback, so keeping him was key. Baltimore let go of Brandon Carr but has Smith, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. They have also added Michael Brockers and Calais Campbell this offseason to their defensive line.

Baltimore had the No. 1 offense in points and No. 3 defense in points last season and is looking to solidify those marks.