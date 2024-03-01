JJ McCarthy names 1 surprising receiver he would like to work with

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy offered a fairly surprising answer to a question about which wide receivers he would like to work with in the NFL.

The question was put to McCarthy during an NFL Combine interview, and the quarterback’s first two responses were not that surprising. He named Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Las Vegas’ Davante Adams, and most quarterbacks would likely agree.

The third, however, caught some off-guard: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who formerly played for rival Ohio State. McCarthy admitted that seeing Smith-Njigba up close when the two teams played definitely left him impressed.

We asked J.J. McCarthy to give us 3 NFL wide receivers he'd love to throw to. His answers were pretty interesting! pic.twitter.com/rWcLAq6s58 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 1, 2024

“Seeing him play my freshman year in the snow, his intangibles, his skill, that will be someone for sure,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy pointed out that he went 3-0 against the Buckeyes, so he was qualified to pick one of their former players despite the rivalry.

On the other hand, it’s easy to see what McCarthy sees. Smith-Njigba got off to a fairly slow start as a rookie, but wound up with 628 receiving yards while flashing his elite talent. Unfortunately for McCarthy, the Seahawks have no need for a quarterback, so the pairing is unlikely to come to fruition.