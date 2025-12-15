JJ McCarthy shows up Cowboys with ‘Griddy’ dance into the end zone on ‘SNF’

JJ McCarthy found time to flex on the Dallas Cowboys right in front of the end zone during “Sunday Night Football.”

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback fooled the entire Cowboys defense on a goal-line play early in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. McCarthy faked a handoff to running back Jordan Mason then rolled left for an uncontested rushing touchdown.

With several yards between him and the closest defender, McCarthy decided to showboat by doing the “Griddy” dance as he made his way into the end zone.

JJ McCarthy griddys into the end zone!



The Vikings QB’s end-zone score tied the game at 14. Minnesota rode that momentum all the way to a 34-26 victory over a Cowboys team that entered the game desperate to keep its playoff hopes alive.

McCarthy had a second consecutive productive outing in Sunday’s win. On top of his rushing touchdown, the Michigan alum went 15/24 for 250 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. McCarthy’s solid performance came a week after he threw three TDs in a 31-0 drubbing of the Washington Commanders.

Few starters across the league needed a couple of bounce-back games more than McCarthy, who had some questioning if he truly should be the Vikings’ QB of the future. One Vikings player even appeared to throw shade at McCarthy earlier this month.

McCarthy silenced a few more critics with his Griddy-worthy performance against the Cowboys.