Vikings player seemingly threw JJ McCarthy under the bus

A Minnesota Vikings player seemingly threw quarterback JJ McCarthy under the bus by suggesting the team had to dumb down its offense to accommodate him.

Vikings running back Aaron Jones on Friday discussed the present state of the team’s offense, and attempted to diplomatically reveal that the team has had to simplify things to help certain players. Pretty much everyone assumed that Jones’ comments were about McCarthy.

“Where it gets complex, where everybody may not have the same deeper understanding of each play concept, is where we’ve, I guess in a way dumbed it down,” Jones said. “Kind of took the meat of it off, but you’re still getting a lot of everything.

“To me it’s not complicated. I’ve been playing football my whole life. But to some people, it’s like learning a new language.”

Listening to Vikings RB Aaron Jones pressor, it's pretty clear they're "dumbing down" the entire offense because J.J. McCarthy can't comprehend/execute it.



Jones letting the world now they're not dumbing it down because of him and it takes acute thought and navigation from him… pic.twitter.com/3hKo5EpxUw — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) December 5, 2025

Obviously, there are not many players a team would have to consider restructuring an offense for. The quarterback would certainly be one of them, which is why so many people immediately assumed Jones was referring to McCarthy.

This is the latest evidence that the Vikings do not have nearly as much faith in McCarthy now as they did when the season started. Coach Kevin O’Connell has not exactly sounded thrilled with him in recent weeks, and frustration seems to be growing among some players as well.

McCarthy has thrown for just 929 yards in six starts this season with six touchdowns and ten interceptions. The Vikings are just 2-4 in games he has started.