JJ McCarthy finally agrees to his rookie contract with Vikings

July 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
JJ McCarthy talks with the media

The final unsigned quarterback from the first round of the NFL Draft has finally agreed to his rookie deal.

JJ McCarthy signed a four-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal contains a $12.71 million signing bonus.

McCarthy was the last of the quarterback holdouts after Caleb Williams signed his deal with the Chicago Bears earlier this week. It is not clear what McCarthy’s holdup was, though it may have had something to do with guaranteed money.

The Vikings and McCarthy had a bit more leeway to sort out their deal, as the team does not open training camp until July 27. Despite his status as the 10th overall pick, he may not be in line to start this season, at least initially.

JJ McCarthyMinnesota Vikings
