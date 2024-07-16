Caleb Williams is finally signing his rookie contract with Bears

Caleb Williams is finally putting pen to paper.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the No. 1 overall pick Williams has agreed to terms on his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears. Williams will be getting a four-year contract worth $39 million. The contract is fully guaranteed and also includes a $25.5 million signing bonus as well as a fifth-year team option, Schefter adds.

For the former USC Heisman winner Williams, that contract is slightly bigger than what last year’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young got from the Carolina Panthers (four years for $38 million with a $24.6 million signing bonus). Meanwhile, the previous NFL QB to go No. 1 overall before Young (Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars) got four years and $36.8 million with a $24.1 million signing bonus on his original rookie contract.

Williams was one of only a handful of 2024 first-round picks who had yet to sign his rookie contract and caused a stir earlier this week with some strange comments about the negotiations. But that is all now in the rearview mirror for the Bears and Williams, who can now focus on the upcoming 2024 NFL season (with Williams becoming eligible to renegotiate his rookie contract after his third year in the league).